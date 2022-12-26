The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. The company has a market cap of $364.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

