The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.