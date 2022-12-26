The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.97 and its 200-day moving average is $296.85. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

