Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

