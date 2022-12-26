Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

