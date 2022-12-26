Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.