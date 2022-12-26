SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 831 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 5,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.24.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

