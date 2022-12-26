Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 1,319 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $318.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The firm has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

