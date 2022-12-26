Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $247.90 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average of $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

