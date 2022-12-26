Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $579,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

