Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $570,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $129.44 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

