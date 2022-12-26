Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $446,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock opened at $540.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.