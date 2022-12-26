Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DD stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
