Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.