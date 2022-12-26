Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,377 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

