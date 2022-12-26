PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.26 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.