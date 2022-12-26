Pendal Group Ltd Sells 19,618 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.