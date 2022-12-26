Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,498 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 37.6% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 113,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.32 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

