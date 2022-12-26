Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $163.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.72.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

