Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 49,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Tower by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 63,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

