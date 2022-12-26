Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

