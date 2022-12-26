Pendal Group Ltd Buys 8,400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.
Shares of PEP opened at $182.26 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
