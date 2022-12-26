Pendal Group Ltd Buys 2,303 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,010.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,567,000 after buying an additional 205,757 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $335.95 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.41 and a 200 day moving average of $293.15.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

