Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2,862.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

