Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,852 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 103,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

