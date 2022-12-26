Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

