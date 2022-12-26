New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,100 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

