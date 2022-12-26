New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR opened at $146.91 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.59 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

