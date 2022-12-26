Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $318.73 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average of $296.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

