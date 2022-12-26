Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

