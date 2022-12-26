Ledyard National Bank Acquires 181 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $182.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $175.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.