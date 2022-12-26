Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,418 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

