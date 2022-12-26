Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,079 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 222.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

