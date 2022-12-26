Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 700,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 28,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

