Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 404 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

