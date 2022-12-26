Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,202 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

