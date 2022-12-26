Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

