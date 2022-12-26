Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 151.5% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 139.3% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $318.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

