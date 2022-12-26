Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $113.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

