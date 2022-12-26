Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 2,747 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.