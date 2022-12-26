BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

