BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Tesla by 207.9% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 5,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Tesla by 192.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

