Belmont Capital LLC Has $49,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.