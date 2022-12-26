American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

