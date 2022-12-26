Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,283 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 624.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.88 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.