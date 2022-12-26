1,825 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

