1,516 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $329.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.18 and its 200 day moving average is $299.21. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

