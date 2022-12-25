UMB Bank n.a. Has $228,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 212,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $163.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.