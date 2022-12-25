Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 179.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.