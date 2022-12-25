Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

