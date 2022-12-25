Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.